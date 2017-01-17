Driver in 2015 Winona crash back in court
A man accused of driving around railroad crossing bars and speeding down a Winona city street before slamming into a minivan will appear in court Thursday. Matthew Paul Orlando Wilson, 30, of Winona, was charged in October with two counts of felony criminal vehicular operation and one count of gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
