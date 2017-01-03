Around the region: Speaker to discuss...

Around the region: Speaker to discuss backyard birding

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

The Fillmore County Board of Commissioners set its 2017 budget at $28,021,700, an increase of 6 percent from 2016. According to county coordinator Bobbie Vickerman, not every organization was given the amount it requested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
King Mansions (Feb '07) Aug '16 Tom C 62
help me find an old friend (Feb '14) Feb '16 Cwolfe918507 3
News Federal contractor Fastenal fined $1.3 million ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Spotted Girl 1
Participate in an Important Transportation Focu... (May '15) May '15 SEMNTravelStudy 1
News Mechanic finds 'Favre' goat in trunk (Aug '09) Oct '14 Tyler 2
10,150 - Judge Fabian Gone (Oct '09) Aug '14 smarter than you 9
News Hells Angels, Outlaws motorcycle gangs brawl in... (Apr '10) Jul '14 noneya 151
See all Winona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winona Forum Now

Winona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Winona, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,368 • Total comments across all topics: 277,746,910

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC