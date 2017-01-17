Around the region: Historic designation sought for schools
New La Crescent Mayor Mike Poellinger said that he would like to see continued revitalization of the downtown area, including the senior housing project coming this summer. He also said he'd like to see the city council help out with school financing, in lieu of two failed referenda.
