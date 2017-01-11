Around the region: Commissioners approve watershed plan
The Goodhue County History Center has a traveling exhibit titled, "New Land, New Life: Norwegian Immigration in Minnesota, 1825-1925," on display through April 1. Learn the stories behind one of the earliest and largest ethnic groups to settle in Minnesota through this 20 panel exhibit created by the Ramsey County Historical Society and the St. Paul Sons of Norway Synnove-Nordkap Lodge. Funding to create this exhibit came from the Sons of Norway Foundation and funds from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund as administered by the Minnesota Historical Society.
