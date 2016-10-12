Week in Photos: 12-10-16

MNZ079-086>088-095-096-111800- /O.CON.KARX.WS.W.0004.000000T0000Z-161211T1800Z/ WABASHA-DODGE-OLMSTED-WINONA-FILLMORE-HOUSTON- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...WABASHA...DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER... WINONA...PRESTON...CALEDONIA 659 AM CST SUN DEC 11 2016 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * EXPECT SNOW TO CONTINUE...DIMINISHING BY NOON. * ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE EXPECTED.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.