Police: Counterfeit ring in Winona may be caught on-camera

Friday Dec 30

Winona police are on alert for someone passing counterfeit bills, and they may have caught the con artists on-camera. Deputy Chief Tom Williams said at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday at the Walmart store in Winona, two shoppers passed eleven counterfeit twenty dollar bills, using them to pay for groceries.

