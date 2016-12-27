Gladstone Investment Corporation is Pleased to Announce the Sale of...

Gladstone Investment Corporation announced today the sale of its equity interest and the prepayment of its debt investment in Behrens Manufacturing, LLC on December 19, 2016, to private equity firm, Mill City Capital, L.P. As a result of this transaction, Gladstone Investment realized a significant capital gain on its equity investment. Behrens, headquartered in Winona, MN, is the leading manufacturer of branded metal containers used in a diverse, growing array of consumer and professional applications.

