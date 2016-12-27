Gladstone Investment Corporation is P...

Gladstone Investment Corporation is Pleased to Announce the Sale of...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: GlobeNewswire

Gladstone Investment Corporation announced today the sale of its equity interest and the prepayment of its debt investment in Behrens Manufacturing, LLC on December 19, 2016, to private equity firm, Mill City Capital, L.P. As a result of this transaction, Gladstone Investment realized a significant capital gain on its equity investment. Behrens, headquartered in Winona, MN, is the leading manufacturer of branded metal containers used in a diverse, growing array of consumer and professional applications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
King Mansions (Feb '07) Aug '16 Tom C 62
help me find an old friend (Feb '14) Feb '16 Cwolfe918507 3
News Federal contractor Fastenal fined $1.3 million ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Spotted Girl 1
Participate in an Important Transportation Focu... (May '15) May '15 SEMNTravelStudy 1
News Mechanic finds 'Favre' goat in trunk (Aug '09) Oct '14 Tyler 2
10,150 - Judge Fabian Gone (Oct '09) Aug '14 smarter than you 9
News Hells Angels, Outlaws motorcycle gangs brawl in... (Apr '10) Jul '14 noneya 151
See all Winona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winona Forum Now

Winona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Winona, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,948 • Total comments across all topics: 277,606,060

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC