Franken focusing on Minnesota, while others focus on Trump
But, while many congressmen - both Democrats and Republicans - have been interviewed about the impending Donald Trump presidency, Senator Al Franken of says it's time to focus on his district, which includes Winona, Minn. Franken wrote on his Facebook page and posted the following video: "Today should have been a special day for millions of working Americans, including 75,000 Minnesotans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.
Add your comments below
Winona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King Mansions (Feb '07)
|Aug '16
|Tom C
|62
|help me find an old friend (Feb '14)
|Feb '16
|Cwolfe918507
|3
|Federal contractor Fastenal fined $1.3 million ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Spotted Girl
|1
|Participate in an Important Transportation Focu... (May '15)
|May '15
|SEMNTravelStudy
|1
|Mechanic finds 'Favre' goat in trunk (Aug '09)
|Oct '14
|Tyler
|2
|10,150 - Judge Fabian Gone (Oct '09)
|Aug '14
|smarter than you
|9
|Hells Angels, Outlaws motorcycle gangs brawl in... (Apr '10)
|Jul '14
|noneya
|151
Find what you want!
Search Winona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC