CP Holiday Train to stop in Winona, Wabasha on Thursday
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will again make whistle stops along the Mississippi River communities in Minnesota to raise donations and awareness for area food banks. The train, lit up for the holiday season, will roll into Winona and Wabasha on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
