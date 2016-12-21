Car ends up in Mississippi River due to icy roads
IAZ008-009-018-019-MNZ079-086-087-094-095-270000- /O.CON.KARX.WI.Y.0005.000000T0000Z-161227T0000Z/ MITCHELL-HOWARD-FLOYD-CHICKASAW-WABASHA-DODGE-OLMSTED-MOWER- FILLMORE- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...OSAGE...CRESCO...CHARLES CITY... NEW HAMPTON...WABASHA...DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER...AUSTIN... PRESTON 1034 AM CST MON DEC 26 2016 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * SOUTHWEST WINDS AT 30 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 45 TO 50 MPH BECOMING WEST DURING THE AFTERNOON. * DRIVERS OF LIGHT WEIGHT OR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Winona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King Mansions (Feb '07)
|Aug '16
|Tom C
|62
|help me find an old friend (Feb '14)
|Feb '16
|Cwolfe918507
|3
|Federal contractor Fastenal fined $1.3 million ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Spotted Girl
|1
|Participate in an Important Transportation Focu... (May '15)
|May '15
|SEMNTravelStudy
|1
|Mechanic finds 'Favre' goat in trunk (Aug '09)
|Oct '14
|Tyler
|2
|10,150 - Judge Fabian Gone (Oct '09)
|Aug '14
|smarter than you
|9
|Hells Angels, Outlaws motorcycle gangs brawl in... (Apr '10)
|Jul '14
|noneya
|151
Find what you want!
Search Winona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC