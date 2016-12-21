Car ends up in Mississippi River due to icy roads

IAZ008-009-018-019-MNZ079-086-087-094-095-270000- /O.CON.KARX.WI.Y.0005.000000T0000Z-161227T0000Z/ MITCHELL-HOWARD-FLOYD-CHICKASAW-WABASHA-DODGE-OLMSTED-MOWER- FILLMORE- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...OSAGE...CRESCO...CHARLES CITY... NEW HAMPTON...WABASHA...DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER...AUSTIN... PRESTON 1034 AM CST MON DEC 26 2016 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * SOUTHWEST WINDS AT 30 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 45 TO 50 MPH BECOMING WEST DURING THE AFTERNOON. * DRIVERS OF LIGHT WEIGHT OR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION.

