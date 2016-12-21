ARRAY(0x11474720)
Arlenn H. Hundorf, 83, of Rushford, Minn., died on Monday, December 12, 2016, at Lake Winona Manor in Winona, Minn. Arlenn was born on July 2, 1933, in Rushford, Minn., to Palmer and Alice Hundorf.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fillmore County Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King Mansions (Feb '07)
|Aug '16
|Tom C
|62
|help me find an old friend (Feb '14)
|Feb '16
|Cwolfe918507
|3
|Federal contractor Fastenal fined $1.3 million ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Spotted Girl
|1
|Participate in an Important Transportation Focu... (May '15)
|May '15
|SEMNTravelStudy
|1
|Mechanic finds 'Favre' goat in trunk (Aug '09)
|Oct '14
|Tyler
|2
|10,150 - Judge Fabian Gone (Oct '09)
|Aug '14
|smarter than you
|9
|Hells Angels, Outlaws motorcycle gangs brawl in... (Apr '10)
|Jul '14
|noneya
|151
Find what you want!
Search Winona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC