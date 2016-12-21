ARRAY(0x11474720)

Arlenn H. Hundorf, 83, of Rushford, Minn., died on Monday, December 12, 2016, at Lake Winona Manor in Winona, Minn. Arlenn was born on July 2, 1933, in Rushford, Minn., to Palmer and Alice Hundorf.

