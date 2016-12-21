AmericInn Signs Conversion Property i...

AmericInn Signs Conversion Property in MN

AmericInn has signed the AmericInn Hotel and Suites Sleepy Eye, a conversion that will be adjacent to the new Sleepy Eye Event Center here. This is the fourth AmericInn for Mike Ruhr and Jeff Ruhr, which is set to open in spring 2017 after an extensive renovation including its exterior, guestrooms, guest bathrooms and public areas.

