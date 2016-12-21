ARRAY(0x1146f688)

Monday Nov 28 Read more: Fillmore County Journal

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund. On November 15, 2016, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council awarded 40 grants for a total of $279,680 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota.

Winona, MN

