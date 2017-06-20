Police ID victims of Woodlawn motel d...

Police ID victims of Woodlawn motel double shooting

Baltimore County Police have identified the men found dead in a Woodlawn motel as Angel Luis Mendez Crespo, 27, and Edgardo Castro Estremera, 30, both of the 3600 block of Washington Avenue in Windsor Mill. An employee discovered the bodies Saturday afternoon in a room at the Motel 6 in the 1600 block of Whitehead Court.

