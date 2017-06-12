2 Windsor Mill Men Killed In Woodlawn Motel Room

Police responded just after 1:30 p.m. to the Motel 6 in the 1600 block of Whitehead Court after an employee found two men dead of gunshot wounds in one of the room. Police have since identified the men as Angel Luis Mendez Crespo, 27, and Edgardo Castro Estremera, 30, both of the 3600 block of Washington Avenue.

