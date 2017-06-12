2 Windsor Mill Men Killed In Woodlawn Motel Room
Police responded just after 1:30 p.m. to the Motel 6 in the 1600 block of Whitehead Court after an employee found two men dead of gunshot wounds in one of the room. Police have since identified the men as Angel Luis Mendez Crespo, 27, and Edgardo Castro Estremera, 30, both of the 3600 block of Washington Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Windsor Mill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IDT Energy – Is this legit or scam? (Jun '13)
|Jun 6
|Aguy
|156
|Gangs trying to make inroads in Howard County M... (Apr '06)
|May '17
|soto
|172
|Where to find doope
|May '17
|John
|1
|Baltimore author behind 'Scary Mommy' parenting...
|May '17
|Peace Selamta7x
|2
|Baltimore County police charge four in shooting...
|May '17
|Peace Selamta7x
|2
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|John
|63
|Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|96
Find what you want!
Search Windsor Mill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC