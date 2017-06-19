2 Arrested In Woodlawn Double Murder,...

2 Arrested In Woodlawn Double Murder, Linked To Other Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Baltimore County police have arrested two men in the double murder last week at a Woodlawn motel, and linked them to a second fatal shooting in Windsor Mill. Terica Antoinette Evans, 30, and Derrick Ramont Simmons, 24, both of the unit block of Glyndale Court in Reisterstown, are charged with first-degree murder and related charges in the deaths of Angel Luis Mendez Crespo, 27, and Edgardo Castro Estremera, 30. Both victims were found dead in a room at the Motel 6 in Woodlawn on June 17. Police say both have also been linked to the killing of 24-year-old Kyle Fulton on May 24. That happened in the area of Liberty Road and Liberty Place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Windsor Mill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IDT Energy – Is this legit or scam? (Jun '13) Jun 6 Aguy 156
News Gangs trying to make inroads in Howard County M... (Apr '06) May '17 soto 172
Where to find doope May '17 John 1
News Baltimore author behind 'Scary Mommy' parenting... May '17 Peace Selamta7x 2
News Baltimore County police charge four in shooting... May '17 Peace Selamta7x 2
News Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09) Apr '17 John 63
News Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished? Feb '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 96
See all Windsor Mill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Windsor Mill Forum Now

Windsor Mill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Windsor Mill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Windsor Mill, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,606 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC