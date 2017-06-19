2 Arrested In Woodlawn Double Murder, Linked To Other Shooting
Baltimore County police have arrested two men in the double murder last week at a Woodlawn motel, and linked them to a second fatal shooting in Windsor Mill. Terica Antoinette Evans, 30, and Derrick Ramont Simmons, 24, both of the unit block of Glyndale Court in Reisterstown, are charged with first-degree murder and related charges in the deaths of Angel Luis Mendez Crespo, 27, and Edgardo Castro Estremera, 30. Both victims were found dead in a room at the Motel 6 in Woodlawn on June 17. Police say both have also been linked to the killing of 24-year-old Kyle Fulton on May 24. That happened in the area of Liberty Road and Liberty Place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Windsor Mill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IDT Energy – Is this legit or scam? (Jun '13)
|Jun 6
|Aguy
|156
|Gangs trying to make inroads in Howard County M... (Apr '06)
|May '17
|soto
|172
|Where to find doope
|May '17
|John
|1
|Baltimore author behind 'Scary Mommy' parenting...
|May '17
|Peace Selamta7x
|2
|Baltimore County police charge four in shooting...
|May '17
|Peace Selamta7x
|2
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|John
|63
|Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|96
Find what you want!
Search Windsor Mill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC