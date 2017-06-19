2 Arrested In Woodlawn Double Murder, Linked To Other Shooting

Baltimore County police have arrested two men in the double murder last week at a Woodlawn motel, and linked them to a second fatal shooting in Windsor Mill. Terica Antoinette Evans, 30, and Derrick Ramont Simmons, 24, both of the unit block of Glyndale Court in Reisterstown, are charged with first-degree murder and related charges in the deaths of Angel Luis Mendez Crespo, 27, and Edgardo Castro Estremera, 30. Both victims were found dead in a room at the Motel 6 in Woodlawn on June 17. Police say both have also been linked to the killing of 24-year-old Kyle Fulton on May 24. That happened in the area of Liberty Road and Liberty Place.

