Plant giveaway kicks off campaign to ...

Plant giveaway kicks off campaign to reduce erosion in Ellicott City

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Soak It Up. The plant giveaway is a kick off event for Howard EcoWorks' new campaign, Ellicott City - Soak It Up, to encourage residents to undertake measures on their properties to reduce stormwater and to educate the public about flooding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Windsor Mill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gangs trying to make inroads in Howard County M... (Apr '06) 3 hr soto 172
Where to find doope May 9 John 1
News Baltimore author behind 'Scary Mommy' parenting... May 7 Peace Selamta7x 2
News Baltimore County police charge four in shooting... May 7 Peace Selamta7x 2
News Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09) Apr 26 John 63
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
IDT Energy – Is this legit or scam? (Jun '13) Mar '17 beth 152
See all Windsor Mill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Windsor Mill Forum Now

Windsor Mill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Windsor Mill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Windsor Mill, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,406 • Total comments across all topics: 281,125,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC