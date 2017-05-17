Plant giveaway kicks off campaign to reduce erosion in Ellicott City
Soak It Up. The plant giveaway is a kick off event for Howard EcoWorks' new campaign, Ellicott City - Soak It Up, to encourage residents to undertake measures on their properties to reduce stormwater and to educate the public about flooding.
