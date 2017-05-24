Man fatally shot in Windsor Mill
The man was found around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty Road and Liberty place, police said. A passerby called 911 to report a man appeared to have been assaulted and was unconscious on the sidewalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Windsor Mill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IDT Energy – Is this legit or scam? (Jun '13)
|23 hr
|Emanuel
|154
|Maryland politicians pack their bags for Las Ve...
|May 22
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Where to find doope
|May 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Gangs trying to make inroads in Howard County M... (Apr '06)
|May 19
|soto
|172
|Baltimore author behind 'Scary Mommy' parenting...
|May 7
|Peace Selamta7x
|2
|Baltimore County police charge four in shooting...
|May 7
|Peace Selamta7x
|2
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Apr 26
|John
|63
Find what you want!
Search Windsor Mill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC