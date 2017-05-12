Baltimore Police commissioner leads b...

Baltimore Police commissioner leads banquet hall evacuation

Friday May 12

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis led the evacuation of a banquet hall Friday morning after a man who had threatened to hurt himself had placed trash bags under tables, officials said. The 33-year-old man took the stage at a breakfast for the Maryland Washington Minority Companies Association at Martin's West in Windsor Mill, and held a Nerf gun to his head, Baltimore County police said.

