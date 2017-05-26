Bail hearing postponed for woman charged in 8-month-old's death at day care in city
Leah Walden, 23, an employee of the Rocket Tiers Learning Center in the first block of S. High St., was taken into custody early Thursday and charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, second-degree child abuse, and reckless endangerment in the Tuesday afternoon death of Reese Bowman.
