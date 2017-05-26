Bail hearing postponed for woman char...

Bail hearing postponed for woman charged in 8-month-old's death at day care in city

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Leah Walden, 23, an employee of the Rocket Tiers Learning Center in the first block of S. High St., was taken into custody early Thursday and charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, second-degree child abuse, and reckless endangerment in the Tuesday afternoon death of Reese Bowman. Leah Walden, 23, an employee of the Rocket Tiers Learning Center in the first block of S. High St., was taken into custody early Thursday and charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, second-degree child abuse, and reckless endangerment in the Tuesday afternoon death of Reese Bowman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Windsor Mill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IDT Energy – Is this legit or scam? (Jun '13) 23 hr Emanuel 154
News Maryland politicians pack their bags for Las Ve... May 22 Fitus T Bluster 1
Where to find doope May 21 Fitus T Bluster 2
News Gangs trying to make inroads in Howard County M... (Apr '06) May 19 soto 172
News Baltimore author behind 'Scary Mommy' parenting... May 7 Peace Selamta7x 2
News Baltimore County police charge four in shooting... May 7 Peace Selamta7x 2
News Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09) Apr 26 John 63
See all Windsor Mill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Windsor Mill Forum Now

Windsor Mill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Windsor Mill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Windsor Mill, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,315,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC