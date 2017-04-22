Police investigating shooting in East Baltimore
At about 1:47 a.m., officers were on patrol when they heard gunfire, police said. While canvassing the area in the 2700 block of E. Madison St. for evidence of a shooting, officers found a 25-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Windsor Mill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baltimore County police charge four in shooting...
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 30
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Baltimore author behind 'Scary Mommy' parenting...
|Mar '17
|noobieR
|1
|IDT Energy – Is this legit or scam? (Jun '13)
|Mar '17
|beth
|152
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Mary Hilliard
|62
|Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|96
|Whatever happened to ... Alana Shor (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Richard Klender
|20
Find what you want!
Search Windsor Mill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC