Baltimore County police shoot suspect in stolen car in Windsor Mill
Sgt. Andrea Bylen said officers spotted a stolen vehicle just before 9 p.m. at Liberty Road and Lord Baltimore Drive. As officers attempted to arrest a suspect, an altercation broke out during which an officer was assaulted, and an officer shot one suspect, she said.
