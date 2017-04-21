Baltimore County police shoot suspect...

Baltimore County police shoot suspect in stolen car in Windsor Mill

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Sgt. Andrea Bylen said officers spotted a stolen vehicle just before 9 p.m. at Liberty Road and Lord Baltimore Drive. As officers attempted to arrest a suspect, an altercation broke out during which an officer was assaulted, and an officer shot one suspect, she said.

Windsor Mill, MD

