Rutherford Plaza heads to auction block

PROPERTIES TO WATCH IN MARYLAND Address: 7133 Rutherford Road, Windsor Mill Property type: Office Built: 1972 Size: 83,608 square feet Listing price: n/a Contact: Cristopher Abramson, executive managing director at Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, 410-625-4210; [email protected] The highly visible Rutherford Plaza property in Windsor Mill is scheduled for auction next month. The property sits on more than four acres of land with 450 ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.