Philly group spends $247M for apartment portfolio in Windsor Mill
A Philadelphia area real estate group has acquired six apartment developments in Baltimore County for $247 million, giving it about $800 million investments in the mid-Atlantic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Windsor Mill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baltimore author behind 'Scary Mommy' parenting...
|Tue
|noobieR
|1
|IDT Energy Â– Is this legit or scam? (Jun '13)
|Mar 10
|beth
|152
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Mar 9
|Mary Hilliard
|62
|Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|96
|Whatever happened to ... Alana Shor (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Richard Klender
|20
|Subway
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
Find what you want!
Search Windsor Mill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC