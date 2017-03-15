Morgan Properties continues Md. multi...

Morgan Properties continues Md. multifamily investment

Morgan Properties purchased a six-property, multifamily portfolio in Windsor Mill from Harbor Group International for $247 million. The 1,979 units includes the Crosswinds at Rolling Road, Diamond Road and Stratton Meadows developments.

