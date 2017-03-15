Morgan Properties continues Md. multifamily investment
Morgan Properties purchased a six-property, multifamily portfolio in Windsor Mill from Harbor Group International for $247 million. The 1,979 units includes the Crosswinds at Rolling Road, Diamond Road and Stratton Meadows developments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Windsor Mill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baltimore author behind 'Scary Mommy' parenting...
|Tue
|noobieR
|1
|IDT Energy Â– Is this legit or scam? (Jun '13)
|Mar 10
|beth
|152
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Mar 9
|Mary Hilliard
|62
|Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|96
|Whatever happened to ... Alana Shor (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Richard Klender
|20
|Subway
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
Find what you want!
Search Windsor Mill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC