Man, 24, found shot to death in Windsor Mill parking lot
Baltimore County police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was found dead in a Windsor Mill parking lot Friday. Police identified the victim as Bernie Maurice Slater of Baltimore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Windsor Mill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baltimore author behind 'Scary Mommy' parenting...
|Mar 14
|noobieR
|1
|IDT Energy Â– Is this legit or scam? (Jun '13)
|Mar 10
|beth
|152
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Mar 9
|Mary Hilliard
|62
|Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|96
|Whatever happened to ... Alana Shor (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Richard Klender
|20
|Subway
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
Find what you want!
Search Windsor Mill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC