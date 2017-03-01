Gymnastics Coach In Child Pornography...

Gymnastics Coach In Child Pornography Case Sentenced To Prison

A former Howard County youth gymnastics coach was sentenced in federal court Friday to six years in prison as part of a plea deal for distribution of child pornography, prosecutors say. Paul Bollinger, 57, was also ordered to serve 12 years of supervised released by U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis in federal court in Baltimore.

