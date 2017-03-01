Gymnastics Coach In Child Pornography Case Sentenced To Prison
A former Howard County youth gymnastics coach was sentenced in federal court Friday to six years in prison as part of a plea deal for distribution of child pornography, prosecutors say. Paul Bollinger, 57, was also ordered to serve 12 years of supervised released by U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis in federal court in Baltimore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Windsor Mill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IDT Energy Â– Is this legit or scam? (Jun '13)
|Mar 3
|Rodney
|150
|Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?
|Feb 6
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|96
|Whatever happened to ... Alana Shor (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Richard Klender
|20
|Subway
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Sonny
|59
|More Baltimore County homeowners are embracing ...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Windsor Mill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC