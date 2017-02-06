Three killed in multiple Baltimore County shootings over the weekend
The first fatal shooting occurred on Friday after 9 p.m., when Baltimore County officers responded to a reported shooting in the 7100 block of Rudisill Court in Windsor Mill. When they arrived, they found a man lying on the floor inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Windsor Mill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?
|Feb 6
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|96
|Whatever happened to ... Alana Shor (Apr '08)
|Jan 29
|Richard Klender
|20
|IDT Energy Â– Is this legit or scam? (Jun '13)
|Jan 20
|Smalls406
|147
|Subway
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Sonny
|59
|More Baltimore County homeowners are embracing ...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Windsor Mill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC