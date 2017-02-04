Police: Dundalk man, 24, shot dead in...

Police: Dundalk man, 24, shot dead in Windsor Mill apartment

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was found shot inside a Windsor Mill apartment building Friday. Police said that Muhamad Birkdar of Dundalk was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the floor inside an apartment building in the 7100 block of Rudisill Court.

Windsor Mill, MD

