Police: Dundalk man, 24, shot dead in Windsor Mill apartment
Baltimore County police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was found shot inside a Windsor Mill apartment building Friday. Police said that Muhamad Birkdar of Dundalk was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the floor inside an apartment building in the 7100 block of Rudisill Court.
