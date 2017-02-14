Baltimore Co. Teacher Allegedly Recorded Female Students...
Christopher R. Clark, 46, of Hampstead, a special education teacher at Milford Mill Academy High School in Windsor Mill, has been charged on a criminal summons with prurient intent, Baltimore County police said. An investigation was initiated after school staff members learned that Clark left his cellphone recording in a room that female students use to change their clothes, police said.
