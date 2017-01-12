Police: Windsor Mill Woman, 70, Repor...

Police: Windsor Mill Woman, 70, Reported Missing

Jacqueline Gilbert, 70, of the 8300 block of Tinsley Road, was seen around 9 a.m. Wednesday, when she was dropped off at the Liberty Senior Center in the 3500 block of Resource Drive in Randallstown. When she was to be picked up at 4 p.m., she was not in the area.

