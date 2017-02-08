Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Musli...

Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?

There are 96 comments on the Voice of America story from Friday Jan 20, titled Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?. In it, Voice of America reports that:

President Barack Obama participates in a roundtable discussion with members of the Muslim community while visiting the Islamic Society of Baltimore, Feb. 3, 2016, in Windsor Mill, Maryland. After eight years of an on-again, off-again courtship of the world's 1.5 billion Muslims in what he called a "new beginning" between America and Islam, President Barack Obama is leaving office with dashed hopes and disappointed fans in much of the Muslim world.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Voice of America.

Advents

Knoxville, TN

#1 Saturday Jan 21
Obama is a total failure. The world laughs at Obama.

Judged:

12

4

4

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#3 Saturday Jan 21
Advents wrote:
Obama is a total failure. The world laughs at Obama.
Yet he didn't take away our guns, enact Sharia law, or build a Mosque at WTC ground zero like all you fucktards have been pissing yourselves about for the last 8 years.

I've been to TN.
Lived there for a short & unfortunate time.
Trust me when I say the world is laughing at, not with, all y'all.

Judged:

7

6

6

coyote505

Rio Rancho, NM

#4 Saturday Jan 21
The US is NOT at war with moderate Muslims, those who recognize the right of others to worship differently, or not at all, without being discriminated against or killed. We ARE, and always should be, at war with Mad Dog Muslims, those who believe that Allah permits, even requires, that they kill unbelievers. That brand of Islam is the antithesis of what America stands for, and must be defeated by ANY means necessary. Professor Obama did not, and never will, understand this. That is what made him the worst foreign policy President in my memory.

Judged:

2

1

1

George

Saint Paul, MN

#5 Saturday Jan 21
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

Yet he didn't take away our guns, enact Sharia law, or build a Mosque at WTC ground zero like all you fucktards have been pissing yourselves about for the last 8 years.

I've been to TN.
Lived there for a short & unfortunate time.
Trust me when I say the world is laughing at, not with, all y'all.
At least the Obama mistake is over, God bless out new president.

I see the unhinged wing nuts are have loon fests all across the country, looks like they need more time with their color crayon and play doh therapy..Unhinged snowflakes.

Judged:

6

1

1

Old Pom

“Tell it as it is.”

Since: Jun 12

6,330

Williamstown, Australia

#6 Saturday Jan 21
coyote505 wrote:
The US is NOT at war with moderate Muslims, those who recognize the right of others to worship differently, or not at all, without being discriminated against or killed. We ARE, and always should be, at war with Mad Dog Muslims, those who believe that Allah permits, even requires, that they kill unbelievers. That brand of Islam is the antithesis of what America stands for, and must be defeated by ANY means necessary. Professor Obama did not, and never will, understand this. That is what made him the worst foreign policy President in my memory.
Moderate muslims??
Name one muslim country where non muslims are allowed to live as they please, worship whoever (or no one) they please.

Judged:

6

1

1

Cordwainer Trout

Big Clifty, KY

#7 Saturday Jan 21
Extremist Muslims thrive on killing other Muslims, if they don't embrace killing other Muslims like they do. This is why Obama is loved by the extremist Muslims. He has instigated and supported the genocide of many Muslims in Yemen especially. 2.2 Million people are on the edge of complete starvation and death because of Obama's empowerment of barbarians there and the barbarians love him for it. Obama has created the human tide of Muslim migrants into Europe and the traditional Muslim assaults on the civilized world. Extremist Muslims love him for that, too. Tens of thousands of Christians have been slaughtered in the extremist Muslim destruction resulting directly from Obama's policies and funding. This makes extremist Muslims love him more every day. Obama has done more to portray this extreme violence and insanity as peaceful, which is the ultimate support of the barbaric elements of Islam amounting to millions of adherents. Obama allowed and channeled the enrichment of ISIS, thereby creating ISIS. ISIS loves Obama.

Judged:

7

2

1

Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#8 Monday Jan 23
SalaamZ ! NOPE ! President Obama should have been elected K I N G - O F - A M E R I C A ! I would have followed then. I will follow him still ! Scrue that pretentious Tyrant Adolf Trump ! NOT-MY-PRESIDENT ! CheerZ

Judged:

4

2

2

American Independent

Coffeyville, KS

#9 Monday Jan 23
Rabbeen Al Jihad wrote:
SalaamZ ! NOPE ! President Obama should have been elected K I N G - O F - A M E R I C A ! I would have followed then. I will follow him still ! Scrue that pretentious Tyrant Adolf Trump ! NOT-MY-PRESIDENT ! CheerZ
He likely isn't your president....you have to be American for Trump to be your president, and you don't have to follow him.....I would imagine he will see to it that radicals like yourself will be "followed" quit well. It's likely you don't follow anyone but the man that allows you to, tells you to, or beats your ass if you don't!

Judged:

4

Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#10 Monday Jan 23
coyote505 wrote:
The US is NOT at war with moderate Muslims, those who recognize the right of others to worship differently, or not at all, without being discriminated against or killed. We ARE, and always should be, at war with Mad Dog Muslims, those who believe that Allah permits, even requires, that they kill unbelievers. That brand of Islam is the antithesis of what America stands for, and must be defeated by ANY means necessary. Professor Obama did not, and never will, understand this. That is what made him the worst foreign policy President in my memory.
BS, it's nor America's responsibility to police the world. Obama's sphere of responsibility ends in Hawaii and New York and he's been doing an exceptional service to the United States by keeping the nation safe and free of foreigners weaking mayhem within our borders. Let's measure the new president on the same matrix. Security and financial sustainability, after all Donald Trump did promise 25 million jobs and 4% quarterly GDP growth, lets hope that's more than typical quackery

Judged:

3

Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#11 Monday Jan 23
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Extremist Muslims thrive on killing other Muslims, if they don't embrace killing other Muslims like they do. This is why Obama is loved by the extremist Muslims. He has instigated and supported the genocide of many Muslims in Yemen especially. 2.2 Million people are on the edge of complete starvation and death because of Obama's empowerment of barbarians there and the barbarians love him for it. Obama has created the human tide of Muslim migrants into Europe and the traditional Muslim assaults on the civilized world. Extremist Muslims love him for that, too. Tens of thousands of Christians have been slaughtered in the extremist Muslim destruction resulting directly from Obama's policies and funding. This makes extremist Muslims love him more every day. Obama has done more to portray this extreme violence and insanity as peaceful, which is the ultimate support of the barbaric elements of Islam amounting to millions of adherents. Obama allowed and channeled the enrichment of ISIS, thereby creating ISIS. ISIS loves Obama.
More Republican Alternative Facts.

Judged:

3

Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#12 Monday Jan 23
American Independent wrote:
<quoted text>

He likely isn't your president....you have to be American for Trump to be your president, and you don't have to follow him.....I would imagine he will see to it that radicals like yourself will be "followed" quit well. It's likely you don't follow anyone but the man that allows you to, tells you to, or beats your ass if you don't!
SalaamZ ! americaninfidel ! Did you mistakenly assume that I was not an american citizen !? Yep! You did ! Im a citizen. Did you mistakenly assume I was a radical ? Yep! You did ! Im a Patriot. Can we all assume that you are an idiot in all your assumptions ? Yep! We can! LOL! CheerZ

Judged:

4

1

1

PATUSA

Austin, TX

#13 Monday Jan 23
Rabbeen Al Jihad wrote:
<quoted text>SalaamZ ! americaninfidel ! Did you mistakenly assume that I was not an american citizen !? Yep! You did ! Im a citizen. Did you mistakenly assume I was a radical ? Yep! You did ! Im a Patriot. Can we all assume that you are an idiot in all your assumptions ? Yep! We can! LOL! CheerZ
Shut your WIDE LOAD and get off Ute land, TOM.
You stink the putrid stench of decaying flesh, TOM.

Judged:

3

Good Riddance

Houston, TX

#14 Tuesday Jan 24
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oq63O1b3W54

Judged:

1

1

1

Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#15 Tuesday Jan 24
PATUSA wrote:
<quoted text>

Shut your WIDE LOAD and get off Ute land, TOM.
You stink the putrid stench of decaying flesh, TOM.
SalaamZ ! InfiDUH! There is a 100 tear old egg out there in the universe waiting for YOU to S U C K L E - I T ! L M A O ! CheerZ
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#16 Tuesday Jan 24
Rabbeen Al Jihad wrote:
<quoted text>SalaamZ ! americaninfidel ! Did you mistakenly assume that I was not an american citizen !? Yep! You did ! Im a citizen. Did you mistakenly assume I was a radical ? Yep! You did ! Im a Patriot. Can we all assume that you are an idiot in all your assumptions ? Yep! We can! LOL! CheerZ
Shazam, In all probability you are correct, you were responding to a non-muslim, an infidel. Wonderful! You are an American citizen. Now to be a patriot, you could NEVER support the idea of a king.(Here king, here boy!) The very idea that you could support a king would make you a radical thinker. Obama is out, praise God, Trump is in. Have a nice day. Spam and ham!

Judged:

3

1

Afrikan American

Erie, PA

#17 Tuesday Jan 24
Advents wrote:
Obama is a total failure. The world laughs at Obama.
The world laughs at Tennessee.

Judged:

4

2

2

Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#18 Thursday Jan 26
Afrikan American wrote:
<quoted text>

The world laughs at Tennessee.
SalaamZ ! & Yes They do ! L M A O ! CheerZ

Judged:

2

1

1

Advents

Knoxville, TN

#19 Thursday Jan 26
Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished? Who cares what Muslims think? No one!

Judged:

4

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#20 Thursday Jan 26
Afrikan American wrote:
<quoted text>

The world laughs at Tennessee.
If the world laughs at Tennessee, they must not appreciate decent, moral people.

Judged:

4

1

1

Afrikan American

Columbus, OH

#21 Thursday Jan 26
Frogface Kate wrote:
<quoted text>If the world laughs at Tennessee, they must not appreciate decent, moral people.
Who hung blacks from trees like it was friggin Christmas...

Judged:

5

2

2

