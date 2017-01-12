Police Seek Missing Windsor Mill Teen

Police Seek Missing Windsor Mill Teen

Thursday Dec 15

Tehya Ajalae Spells-Black, 17, was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Thursday at her home in the 1900 block of Calais Court in Windsor Mill. Spells-Black is African-American, 5 foot 4 inches tall and 125 pounds with a medium complexion, straight shoulder-length hair and glasses.

