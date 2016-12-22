Luis R. Valdivieso | TargetGov

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Daily Record

Luis R. Valdivieso , an executive consultant with TargetGov , completed Leadership Maryland's professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored Valdivieso, a resident of Windsor Mill, and the entire Class of 2016 at its 24th annual graduation ceremony Dec. 6 at the Lord Baltimore Hotel.

