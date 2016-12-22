Luis R. Valdivieso | TargetGov
Luis R. Valdivieso , an executive consultant with TargetGov , completed Leadership Maryland's professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored Valdivieso, a resident of Windsor Mill, and the entire Class of 2016 at its 24th annual graduation ceremony Dec. 6 at the Lord Baltimore Hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Windsor Mill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Dec 18
|Sonny
|59
|More Baltimore County homeowners are embracing ...
|Dec 15
|Solarman
|1
|IDT Energy Â– Is this legit or scam? (Jun '13)
|Dec 7
|rosie demitro
|146
|Non-denominational Evangelical minister, Episco...
|Dec 4
|Trump s Birtherex...
|2
|Trialogue Series Brings Muslim, Jewish, Christi...
|Nov '16
|Brexit
|1
|Fire at Muslim family's apartment in Windsor Mi...
|Sep '16
|noobieR
|1
|In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Windsor Mill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC