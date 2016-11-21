Howard County youth gymnastics coach ...

Howard County youth gymnastics coach pleads guilty to child porn charge

Nov 21, 2016 Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A Howard County youth gymnastics coach faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to distribution of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland announced. Paul Daniel Bollinger, age 57, of Windsor Mill, admitted to distributing computer files with videos of child pornography using a file sharing program.

