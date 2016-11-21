Howard County youth gymnastics coach pleads guilty to child porn charge
A Howard County youth gymnastics coach faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to distribution of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland announced. Paul Daniel Bollinger, age 57, of Windsor Mill, admitted to distributing computer files with videos of child pornography using a file sharing program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Windsor Mill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Dec 18
|Sonny
|59
|More Baltimore County homeowners are embracing ...
|Dec 15
|Solarman
|1
|IDT Energy Â– Is this legit or scam? (Jun '13)
|Dec 7
|rosie demitro
|146
|Non-denominational Evangelical minister, Episco...
|Dec 4
|Trump s Birtherex...
|2
|Trialogue Series Brings Muslim, Jewish, Christi...
|Nov '16
|Brexit
|1
|Fire at Muslim family's apartment in Windsor Mi...
|Sep '16
|noobieR
|1
|In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Windsor Mill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC