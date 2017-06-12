Windsor High School class of 1977 to ...

Windsor High School class of 1977 to hold 40th reunion weekend

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Greeley Tribune

The Windsor High School class of 1977 will celebrate its 40th reunion with a weekend of events from June 30-July 2. At 6 p.m. June 30, the class of 1977 will meet at the G5 BrewPub, 1018 Mahogany Way in Severance. The classes of 1976 and 1978 are invited to attend.

