SWAT teams respond to known suspect wanted on felony allegations in Loveland

Sunday Jun 4

A suspect in a motor vehicle theft lead local law enforcement SWAT teams to respond to an abandoned house at the corner of Madison Avenue and East Sixth Street on Saturday evening.

