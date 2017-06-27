Daily Record: Loveland police calls J...

Daily Record: Loveland police calls June 12-13, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: ReporterHerald.com

9:34 p.m. At the intersection of East 37th Street and North Monroe Avenue, a 30-year-old Loveland man on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and failure to change lanes safely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Windsor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Greeley Jun 22 DYPEarson 5
Why are blacks and mexicans so uncivilized? (Apr '11) Jun 19 Mike 33
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins Jun 17 AudraT 54
Cody Duttom (Apr '16) Jun 5 Anonymous 3
Journey Homes (Nov '14) May 30 Sh1tbird 5
VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud May '17 Annonymous 3
dmt (Sep '13) May '17 Shawn111 6
See all Windsor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Windsor Forum Now

Windsor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Windsor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Windsor, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,826 • Total comments across all topics: 282,086,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC