Northern Colorado residents teach and...

Northern Colorado residents teach and learn on trip to Tanzania

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: ReporterHerald.com

This photo, shared by Loveland resident Anthony Cisneros, shows the joy he says in abundant among the people in a village in Tanzania that Colorado residents, including four from Loveland, visited to help teach residents auto mechanics, sewing and how to create brick making equipment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Windsor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fort Collins Tech/Software Startup Company Rais... May 2 TurboTenant 1
Theft of a Knight May 2 M3GMermaid 1
Greeley schools Apr 29 Ramirez 1
News Fort Collins police chief John Hutto resigns Apr 26 KenJames 2
News Fort Collins police chief announces resignation Apr 19 EyesAndEars 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins Apr 15 Emily 52
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Apr 12 A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
See all Windsor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Windsor Forum Now

Windsor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Windsor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Windsor, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,818 • Total comments across all topics: 280,860,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC