Death notices, April 21, 2017

Death notices, April 21, 2017

Survivors include four sons, Kevin Edmonds and Jerry Brake, both of Grand Junction, William Edmonds of Colorado Springs, and Jason Baldwin of Missouri; two daughers, Sandra Baldwin,and Debra Edmonds, both of Grand Junction; one sister, Toni Guddendorf of Pueblo; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Reva Pavlisick; one son, Scott Wayne of Las Vegas, Nevada; one daughter, Jazmynn Blue Carpenter of Grand Junction; one brother, Gene Grant of Eagle, Alaska; three sisters, Lydia, Judith, and Debra; and eight grandchildren.

