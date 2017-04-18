Dacono man sentenced to 37 years in p...

Dacono man sentenced to 37 years in prison in wrong-way I-25 crash

Friday Apr 7

A Dacono man was sentenced in Weld County District Court on Friday to 37 years in prison for killing a Severance man and seriously injured a Windsor teenager in an alcohol-related crash on Interstate 25 on Thanksgiving of last year.

