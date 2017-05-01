Check Out the Hot Air Balloons in Win...

Check Out the Hot Air Balloons in Windsor this Sunday

Friday Apr 21 Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

Weather permitting, the Colorado Balloon Club will be hosting their monthly flight on April 23, featuring many bright and beautiful hot air balloons soaring through the Northern Colorado sky. The balloons will be launched right from the field in Windsor's Eastman Park around 7 a.m., with a pilot briefing taking place about an hour prior to take-off.

