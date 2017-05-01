Check Out the Hot Air Balloons in Windsor this Sunday
Weather permitting, the Colorado Balloon Club will be hosting their monthly flight on April 23, featuring many bright and beautiful hot air balloons soaring through the Northern Colorado sky. The balloons will be launched right from the field in Windsor's Eastman Park around 7 a.m., with a pilot briefing taking place about an hour prior to take-off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
Add your comments below
Windsor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greeley schools
|Apr 29
|Ramirez
|1
|Fort Collins police chief John Hutto resigns
|Apr 26
|KenJames
|2
|Fort Collins police chief announces resignation
|Apr 19
|EyesAndEars
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Apr 15
|Emily
|52
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Apr 12
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
|Police investigate after officer throws woman t...
|Apr 11
|Charles
|1
|Relocating to Fort Collins, CO
|Apr 11
|Charles
|2
Find what you want!
Search Windsor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC