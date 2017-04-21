An unwelcome gift from oil and gas developers
As last Christmas approached, Janice Ward received a surprise packet, and it was a present. It was a 64-page offer, in dense legalese, to lease the oil and gas rights beneath her home in Windsor's Highland Meadows Golf Community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Windsor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greeley schools
|Sat
|Ramirez
|1
|Fort Collins police chief John Hutto resigns
|Apr 26
|KenJames
|2
|Fort Collins police chief announces resignation
|Apr 19
|EyesAndEars
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Apr 15
|Emily
|52
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Apr 12
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
|Police investigate after officer throws woman t...
|Apr 11
|Charles
|1
|Relocating to Fort Collins, CO
|Apr 11
|Charles
|2
Find what you want!
Search Windsor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC