The Date Has Been Set for Johnny's Community Run in Windsor

Wednesday Mar 1

Our tight knit and loving community will never forget the pain we felt on May 18, 2015 when John Jacoby, our "Unofficial Mayor of Windsor" and ultimate Happiness Warrior, was senselessly killed while riding his beloved bike. We all felt and still feel the pain of this unsolved crime and while Johnny may be gone his legacy lives on forever in our community.

