Reenactment at Historical Society meeting

The March meeting of the Logan County Historical Society will be held on Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m. at the Christ United Methodist Church, 104 S. Fourth St. The program for the meeting will be presented by Jim Barrington of Windsor, Colorado. He will be doing a reenactment by portraying an ancestor of his that served in the Civil War.

