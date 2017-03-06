K99 Makes Teacher Tuesday Presentation at Windsor Charter Academy [VIDEO]
This week it was my honor to make our Teacher Tuesday presentation and it took us just down the road to Windsor Charter Academy. We had the pleasure of busting in on Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Windsor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Mar 3
|Andrea S
|43
|Mountain N Plains should be investigated (Aug '08)
|Mar 2
|Landlord
|50
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb 11
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|Go NoCo projects could be threatened as financi... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
|4-year-old pronounced dead after drowning in pr... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|We hate fort coll...
|1
|Hartford Homes begins construction on 287-home ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|jenny010101
|1
|Police try to determine if 3 Colorado shootings... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|American_Infidel
|9
Find what you want!
Search Windsor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC