International Christian Visual Media Announces April 1 ICVM Crown Award Deadline

WINDSOR, Colo., March 10, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The International Christian Visual Media Association announces the submission deadline of April 1, 2017 for its coveted ICVM Crown Awards to be presented at the annual Conference. A company or producer must be a current member of ICVM in order to submit an entry.

