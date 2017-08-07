Daily Record: Loveland police calls M...

Daily Record: Loveland police calls March 7-8, 2017

4:24 p.m. At Wal-Mart, 1325 N. Denver Ave., a 24-year-old Greeley man on suspicion of felony criminal impersonation, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, petty offense theft, operating a vehicle without insurance, misuse of a temporary license plate and misdemeanor warrants alleging shoplifting and failure to appear in court on a ... (more)

