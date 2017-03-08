Civil War focus of historical society meeting March 13
The March meeting of the Logan County Historical Society will be held on Monday, March 13 at 7:00 p.m. at the Christ United Methodist Church, located at 104 S. Fourth Street. The program for the meeting will be presented by Jim Barrington of Windsor, Colo.
