Windsor sales and construction use tax revenues finished strong in 2016
The town's director of finance, Dean Moyer, released the numbers Monday night in his December financial report to the town board. Although the town's property tax only reached 99.7 percent of its budgeted revenue, sales and construction use tax revenues helped make up the difference.
